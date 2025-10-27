DU student acid attack: Brother alleges stalker's wife 'shamed' victim after confrontation over harassment

A Delhi University student was the target of an acid attack on Sunday by a stalker and two accomplices. The 20-year-old girl suffered burns on her hands due to the attack in Delhi's Ashok Vihar. A 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands after a acid attack by her stalker and his associates near Laxmi Bai College (PTI)

As the investigation to arrest the accused and his two accomplices continues, the victim's family alleged that the stalker's wife 'shamed' the college student after she confronted her over the harassment she was subjected to by her husband.

Speaking to HT, the victim's younger brother said that Jitender's wife 'shamed my sister and said bad things' after she was informed of the stalking and harassment.

“My sister has been facing harassment for so long. Last month, she even confronted Jitendra’s wife about the stalking and harassment. However, his wife shamed my sister in front of everyone and said bad things. There was a huge fight," he told HT.

The brother further stated that the family went to the police regarding the stalking, but "the beat staff asked us to compromise."

"Now, my sister has been attacked. The police are yet to arrest him. We are scared since he’s still out there," he added further.

DUSU president calls for arrest, strict action Speaking to reporters, Delhi University Students' Union President Aryan Maan called for strict action against Jitender and the two accomplices.

After meeting the victim, Maan reiterated that she had been subject to stalking and harassment for a year and a half, despite her asking the man to stay away.

"She said three men came on a bike, took out a bottle of acid and tried to throw it at her. She tried to save herself by picking up her bag, but the acid hit both her hands, and she suffered five per cent burns. She also said that the culprit, the one who threw the acid, is Jitender.. He is married and has a one-and-a-half-year-old child... All three accused should be arrested soon," Mann told news agency ANI.