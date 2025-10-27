Ashok Vihar: Stalker throws acid on 20-year-old DU student

A stalker, along with two friends, allegedly targeted a second-year Delhi University student with acid in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, police said on Sunday. The 20-year-old girl suffered burns on her hands.

The incident took place outside Lakshmibai college, with the accused and his two friends managing to escape from the spot. The victim, a resident of Mukundpur area, is a Bachelor of Commerce student at DU’s School of Open Learning. She attends classes at Lakshmibai college.

According to police, they received a call around noon from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, informing them that a woman with burn injuries had been admitted to the hospital.

On inquiry, Bhisham Singh, DCP (northwest) said, the victim said she had gone to Lakshmibai College for an extra class. “While she was walking towards the college, a man named Jitender came on a bike with his friends Ishan and Armaan. Ishan allegedly handed over a bottle to Arman who threw acid on the woman.”

The three then fled from the spot. According to police, Jitender, who is also a resident of Mukundpur area and is already married, had been harassing and stalking the victim for some time.

She had reportedly rejected his advances and they had fought over this at least four or five times.

“The victim further revealed that Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago,” said the DCP.

The woman was undergoing treatment at RML hospital. According to the victim’s family, she received burns on her hands and stomach but saved herself by placing her bag and hands in front of her face.

Speaking to HT, she said, “It all happened in seconds. They came and threw acid on me. I was able to save my face with my bag and phone. However, my phone was completely burnt. I couldn’t even call anyone.”

She added, “I was crying in pain and shouting for help. They managed to escape. An old man saw me and took me to the hospital. He also called my parents.”

The woman added that Jitender, who worked at a thread factory had been following her for a year and would ask her to “befriend” him.

The victim has been living with her parents and two siblings in Mukundpur for over 11 years.

The woman’s younger brother said the family was at home when they received the call about the attack. He said that they had earlier informed the police about a fight over the harassment but were told to compromise.

“My sister has been facing harassment for so long. Last month, she even confronted Jitendra’s wife about the stalking and harassment. However, his wife shamed my sister in front of everyone and said bad things. There was a huge fight. We even went to the police but the beat staff asked us to compromise. Now, my sister has been attacked. The police are yet to arrest him. We are scared since he’s still out there.”

Talking about the incident, the victim said,she said he went to his house but his family threatened her. “I was too scared to do anything after that. Nobody helped me.”

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene of the crime. “On the basis of her statement and the nature of injuries, a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and investigation is in progress,” the DCP said.