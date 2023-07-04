Home / India News / Dubai-Kochi SpiceJet flight suffers tyre bust during landing, no casualties

Dubai-Kochi SpiceJet flight suffers tyre bust during landing, no casualties

ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2023 10:25 PM IST

Despite the tyre burst, the flight made a safe landing, according to the airline spokesperson.

A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight's tyre burst at the time of landing on Tuesday morning. The SG-17 flight which was coming from Dubai reached the Kochi airport safely. Despite the tyre burst, the flight made a safe landing, according to the airline spokesperson.

SpiceJet flight
Also read: HC orders SpiceJet to rehire employees retrenched after Dec 2021

The official said the number two type was found burst after a surveillance procedure. “On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operation flight SG-17 from Dubai to Cochin. During post flight walk around, nmber two tyre was found burst. All system parameters are normal during and post flight and landing was smooth,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by Time of India.

Notably, SpiceJet has been found to have most number of flight disruptions in the country. According to a report by Bloomberg, DGCA recorded only 61% flights of the airline departed on time from the country's four biggest airports – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – in May. The newly-launched Akasa Air has made it to the top in terms of punctuality.

Soaring demand amid the post-pandemic boom in the aviation market has been seen as one of the major causes of flight disruptions. Additionally, the financial crunch faced by SpiceJet in last fours years has amplified the issue.

