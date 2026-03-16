Dubai-bound Emirates flight returns to Kochi after ‘security incident’

An Emirates flight bound for Dubai returned to Kochi in Kerala, reportedly after a security incident. The flight, EK533, left Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am this morning with 325 people on board, but was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport. An Emirates flight returned to India after the sudden airport closure in Dubai. (REUTERS)

"Passengers are advised to remain on board while the situation at DXB (Dubai) is reviewed. If the airport resumes operations, the return service will continue," the airport spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Follow live updates on the situation in Dubai here.

The development follows a fresh security threat near the Dubai airport on Monday which forced the suspension of operations there. A drone reportedly struck a fuel tank and started a fire near the airport. Some flights have since been diverted to Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International.

The Emirates airlines has reportedly asked passengers to avoid the Dubai airport.

Operations at the Dubai airport have been impacted ever since the start of the US-Iran war last month. The airport has been trying to restore operations completely but repeated missile strikes from Iran in parts of the city have come in the way. The UAE says it has engaged 1,600 drones and more than 300 missiles launched by Iran since the conflict began.

In further escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Iran reportedly urged people to leave the Middle East's busiest port and two others in the UAE, making it the country's first threat to non-US assets.

In an interview with MS Now, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that the US attacked Iran's Kharg Island and Abu Musa Island from two locations in the UAE, Ras Al-Khaimah and a place “very close to Dubai".