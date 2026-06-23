Massive dust storm hits Gurugram, Delhi, Noida; IMD issues red alert for parts of NCR

Videos shared on social media showed massive dust storms sweeping through several parts of Gurugram, with strong winds and low visibility affecting normal life in the city.

A dust storm swept through Haryana's Gurugram and then proceeded to hit parts of Delhi as well a Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Delhi-NCR , forecasting rain and strong winds across the region.

A brief spell of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms was likely between 3 pm and 4:30 pm across several parts of Delhi-NCR, according to amateur weather enthusiast Navdeep Dahiya. Weather conditions were expected to turn dry again after 5 pm.

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Dust storm forecast The IMD said in a warning at 2:30 pm that dust storms followed by thunderstorms accompanied by light rain, lightning and gusty winds of 50-80 kmph were likely across Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region over the next two hours.

“Dust storm/followed by Thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning (50-80 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan) during next two hours,” the IMD said.

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Red alert for Delhi-NCR Several parts of Delhi were briefly placed under an red alert warning of rain accompanied with dust storm and severe thunderstorms.

Southwest, West, North, South and Southeast Delhi districts were under a red alert till at least 5:30 pm, according to the nowcast seen on IMD's website at around 3:30 pm.