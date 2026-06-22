Video shows Tornado-like storm in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi; MeT office says ‘adverse weather’

Sharing the video, private weatherman Navdeep Dahiya said on X, “Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu reported Tornado today. A very rare sight from Tamil Nadu. Could be the first one from the state?”

The video of the tornado-like storm showed a column of wind swirling while clouds covered the sky.

A tornado-like storm battered Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Sunday with “strong updrafts”. While visuals with claims of tornado over Thoothukudi were circulated on social media, the Met department denied the claim.

The MeT department explained the rare weather occurrence saying it was not a tornado and reported adverse weather due to presence of an east-west trough extending around 3.1 km above sea level across south Tamil Nadu, HT reported earlier.

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Director of regional weather forecasting centre, Chennai, VR Durai said: “The associated convective activity generated localised strong winds, dust lifting, and ‘vigorous updrafts’ near Thoothukudi airport area.”

“The observed funnel-like feature was most likely associated with the strong updraft beneath a cumulonimbus cloud, which lifted dust and created a rotating or vertically stretched column of air,” he said, adding it was more likely a “localised convective vortex, dust whirl, or transient funnel cloud.”

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The gusty winds on Sunday caused widespread damage and even left six people injured after the temporary metal roofing sheets erected for the airport expansion works was blown off, causing them to fall on workers and members of the public.

The incident occurred near the Vaagaikulam toll plaza area, where powerful winds suddenly swept through, news agency ANI reported. Visuals showed the scale of destruction and damage caused by strong winds as sheets of tins, broken branches of the trees, parts of concrete lay scattered on the ground. Glass windows of some vehicles were also smashed by the impact of the winds.