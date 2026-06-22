US-Iran complete first round of talks. But Trump's threat nearly threw them off course

Iran and the US completed the first round of peace talks in Switzerland early Monday despite a brief disruption after Iranian negotiators protested American President Donald Trump's threat of renewed military action against Tehran. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock. (AFP)

Pakistan and Qatar, which are mediating the negotiations, said technical talks between the two sides would continue through the week. Get LIVE updates here

The talks at the Bürgenstock resort, being held under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding agreed last week, entered a tense phase after Trump warned Iran to rein in its allies in Lebanon or face fresh US strikes.

Also read | High-level panel for final deal, Lebanon truce, Hormuz safety: Takeaways from Round 1 of US-Iran talks

Iranian state media said the delegation temporarily left the negotiating venue in protest and raised objections directly with the American side over the remarks.

Trump's remarks trigger diplomatic turbulence The negotiations entered what Iranian state media described as a "difficult phase" after Trump issued a warning to Tehran through a social media post.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.