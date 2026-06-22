High-level panel for final deal, Lebanon truce, Hormuz safety: Takeaways from Round 1 of US-Iran talks

The first round of high-level talks between the United States and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan outlining a series of measures aimed at advancing negotiations and reducing regional tensions. Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. (REUTERS)

In a joint statement issued after the Lake Lucerne Summit, the two mediating countries said the discussions were held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and resulted in several decisions that will shape the next phase of the process.

High-level committee to oversee negotiations Among the key outcomes was the establishment of a High Level Committee that will provide political oversight of the mediation effort.

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Under the agreed framework, chief negotiators will report regularly to the committee and head working groups dealing with nuclear issues, sanctions, monitoring mechanisms and dispute resolution. The committee has also approved a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days.

The decision clears the way for immediate technical-level discussions, which are scheduled to continue throughout the week in Switzerland.

Direct communication line for Strait of Hormuz The parties also agreed to create a communication channel to prevent incidents and misunderstandings during the negotiation period specified in the MoU.

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According to the statement, the mechanism is intended to help ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes.

Lebanon de-confliction mechanism Another significant outcome was the decision to establish a de-confliction cell involving the parties and the Lebanese Republic, with Qatar and Pakistan acting as facilitators.

The mechanism is intended to ensure adherence to the termination of military operations in Lebanon as outlined in the MoU.

Technical talks to continue While the summit concluded the first round of high-level discussions, negotiations are set to continue. The statement said technical talks on all issues will remain underway at the Burgenstock resort for the rest of the week.

Qatar and Pakistan said they would continue working to maintain a constructive atmosphere for dialogue and expressed appreciation to both the United States and Iran for their commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.