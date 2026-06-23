Mumbai, Pune under IMD orange alert amid heavy pre-monsoon rain | Top weather updates

Pre-monsoon showers lashed Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday and were likely to continue Tuesday as well in the run up to the eagerly awaited official arrival of southwest monsoon to the city. Citizens walks past as dark monsoon clouds hover in Navi Mumbai (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A nascent revival of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra will likely take it over Mumbai in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, while clarifying that the rain received by India’s commercial capital on Monday were, in fact, pre-monsoon showers, HT reported earlier.

Mumbai and several other nearby districts of Maharashtra were under an IMD orange alerts on Tuesday for heavy rain as southwest monsoon approached.

Mumbai monsoon | Top updates -Mumbai was under an orange alert on Tuesday, according to the nowcast viewed on IMD website at 10:30 am. The alert warned of moderate to heavy rain and was valid till at least 1 pm.

-Apart from Mumbai, Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri were also under an orange alert, while Thane, Palghar as well as Sindhudurg were placed under a yellow-coloured warning.

-According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the city recorded an average rainfall of 17mm between 6am and 7am on Monday, while the western suburbs received 10 mm. No rainfall was recorded in the eastern suburbs during the same period.