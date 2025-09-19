DUSU election result live: ABVP's Aryan Maan ahead of NSUI's Nandita Choudhary
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: Almost 40 per cent students turned up to vote for Delhi University Students Union elections on Thursday.
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections started on Friday morning, a day after students across the university voted amid tight security. Aryan Maan of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading over Jocelyn Nandita Chaudhary of the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India. ...Read More
The voting turnout of the DUSU elections on Thursday was recorded at nearly 40 per cent, reported news agency PTI. The polling was held in two shifts — from 8.30 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for day and evening classes respectively.
The main battle in the varsity polls is between the ABVP and the NSUI.
The left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) have fought the DUSU elections in an alliance.
Who are the candidates?
While the NSUI has fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary for the presidential post, who is a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, the ABVP has fielded Aryan Maan, a student of the department of library science.
The SFI-AISA alliance has fielded Anjali, a student of Indraprastha College for Women, as its presidential nominee.
Who has promised what?
NSUI: Nandita Choudhary's campaign largely focused on hostel shortage, campus safety and the demand for menstrual leave.
ABVP: Aryan Maan has promised subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi across campus, accessibility audits for persons with disabilities, and better sports facilities.
SFI-AISA: Anjali campaigned on issues such as gender sensitisation, fee hikes and the restoration of grievance redressal mechanisms.
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: NSUI national president claims administration trying to influence polls
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: National president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Varun Choudhary, expressed his confidence of winning all four seats on Thursday, but at the same time alleged that the administration is trying to influence the election.
He told news agency ANI, "The atmosphere is good, but police and ABVP goons are openly roaming around here, harassing students. I haven't seen such an atmosphere in my last 15 years of student politics. What is the Chief Minister's husband, Rekha Gupta, trying to achieve by roaming around North Campus? The DU administration is repeatedly trying to influence the elections by using police force. But we hope that the students of Delhi University are very intelligent; they won't be intimidated by these goons. After 17 years, university students have had the opportunity to elect a female candidate..."
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: ABVP's Aryan Maan takes lead in round 1 of couting
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: ABVP's Aryan Maan has taken lead over NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary in first round of counting.
Here are the numbers of the first round of counting, as reported by NDTV.
ABVP:
President: Aryan Maan - 1,696 votes
Vice President: Govind Tanwar - 1,202 votes
Secretary: Kunal Choudhary - 1,410 votes
Joint Secretary: Deepika Jha - 1,315 votes
NSUI:
President: Joslyn Nandita Choudhary - 714 votes
Vice President: Rahul Jhansla - 1,606 votes
Secretary: Kabir - 845 votes
Joint Secretary: Lavkush Bhardana - 877 votes
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: Security beefed up at DU north campus
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: Security has been beefed up at Delhi University's North Campus on Friday ahead of the counting of the votes for the 2025 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections at the University Sports Stadium.
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: What is Delhi University Students Union?
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: The Delhi University Students Union is the representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from this, each college has its own students union to which elections are held every year. The student elections are fought keenly and with great enthusiasm. In the past, several of the office bearers of Delhi University Students Union have gone on to hold public offices in State and central governments.
The elections to Delhi University Students Union are by direct voting by the students of the university and member colleges.
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: 18-20 rounds of counting to happen, says chief election officer
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: Chief Election Officer Prof. Raj Kishor Sharma told PTI, “Counting was scheduled for 8 am and we have started the process. We are opening the strong room in the presence of candidates and will then begin counting on the machines. A large number of staff has been deployed for the process. Counting will take around 18 to 20 rounds depending on the EVMs, after which the result will be declared. This year’s voter turnout was good compared to last year, with a 4 per cent increase.”
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: No posters, graffiti during this year's DUSU poll campaigns
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: This year, there was a visible change in the campaigning for the DUSU polls. For the first time in years, the walls of the university's colleges and hostels remained free of posters and graffiti as the authorities strictly enforced anti-defacement rules under the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. (PTI)
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: What positions do students contest for in DUSU polls?
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: The contest in Delhi University Student Union elections is held for four positions — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: ABVP candidate Aryan Maan expresses ‘heartfelt gratitude’
DUSU election result 2025 live updates: ABVP cadidate Aryan Maan expressed ‘heartfelt gratitude’ ahead of DUSU election results.
“Heartfelt gratitude, The immense support, unwavering trust, and affection I received from all of you in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections truly means the world to me. Your faith is my greatest strength. I assure you that in the times ahead, I will always stand at the forefront to protect student rights and interests, and walk shoulder to shoulder with you in every struggle,” he said in a post on X.