DUSU election result live: ABVP's Aryan Maan ahead of NSUI's Nandita Choudhary

DUSU election result 2025 live updates: The Delhi University Student Union was established in 1949, with its first elections held in 1954.

DUSU election result 2025 live updates: Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections started on Friday morning, a day after students across the university voted amid tight security. Aryan Maan of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading over Jocelyn Nandita Chaudhary of the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India. ...Read More

The voting turnout of the DUSU elections on Thursday was recorded at nearly 40 per cent, reported news agency PTI. The polling was held in two shifts — from 8.30 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for day and evening classes respectively.

The main battle in the varsity polls is between the ABVP and the NSUI.

The left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) have fought the DUSU elections in an alliance.

Who are the candidates?

While the NSUI has fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary for the presidential post, who is a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, the ABVP has fielded Aryan Maan, a student of the department of library science.

The SFI-AISA alliance has fielded Anjali, a student of Indraprastha College for Women, as its presidential nominee.

Who has promised what?

NSUI: Nandita Choudhary's campaign largely focused on hostel shortage, campus safety and the demand for menstrual leave.

ABVP: Aryan Maan has promised subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi across campus, accessibility audits for persons with disabilities, and better sports facilities.

SFI-AISA: Anjali campaigned on issues such as gender sensitisation, fee hikes and the restoration of grievance redressal mechanisms.