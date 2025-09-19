DUSU election results: Aryan Maan of ABVP is new president. Who is he?

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) presidential candidate Aryan Maan won with a huge margin in the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election on Friday, defeating his nearest rival – National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Joslyn Nandita Choudhary. ABVP's Aryan Maan is also a national level football player. (X/@aryanmaanabvp)

Aryan Maan hails from Haryana's Bahadurgarh and is a student in the Delhi University's Department of Library Science. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from DU's Hansraj College.

Aryan Maan's campaign for this year's DUSU election mainly focused on key student issues, including providing them with subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi across the campus, accessibility audits, and better sports facilities, among others. Follow DUSU election results live updates

Aryan Maan contested from ballot number 3 in the DUSU polls. Celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt and Randeep Hooda had endorsed him during his campaign.

“The ABVP's capable leadership has always been trusted by students of Delhi University. This year, we are determined to ensure adequate sports facilities and nutrition, campus accessibility audits for students with special needs, and free Wi-Fi access across DU. With these initiatives, we aim to establish Delhi University as a premier global institution,” Maan was quoted by PTI as saying during the campaign

Aryan Maan is a national-level football player and is also a state executive member of the RSS-backed ABVP. Over the years, he has been actively involved in ABVP-led student movements, including campaigns against fee hikes and initiatives aimed at improving university infrastructure.

On Thursday, polling was conducted across 195 booths at 52 centres in morning and evening sessions to accommodate both day scholars and evening college students. The voter turnout stood at 39.45 per cent.

NSUI's Ronak Khatri won the presidential post last year, the outfit's first in seven years. Aryan Maan's win has rendered Khatri's tenure a one-off, re-establishing ABVP's dominance over the DU politics. The RSS-backed outfit also won the secretary and joint secretary posts.