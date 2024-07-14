DUSU office vandalised, ABVP alleges ‘drunk’ NSUI members destroyed Ram idol during attack

The office of the Delhi University Students Union was allegedly vandalised by the members of the Congress students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday morning. DUSU president Tushar Dedha also alleged that the assailants destroyed an idol of Ram in his office. The police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the security guard who was present at the time of the incident, reported ANI. (ANI X)

The office of the DUSU vice president was allegedly vandalised at 3 in the morning, Delhi police officials told news agency ANI. This was followed by an attack on the president's office, the police said.

DUSU president Tushar Dedha, affiliated to RSS students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accused the NSUI of harbouring goons on the campus and demanded the expulsion of Abhi Dahiya, the vice president of DUSU.

“Vice President of NSUI, sat in his office last night and consumed liquor. After that 30-40 people first broke the glass of the room of the Joint Secretary of DUSU, then broke the glass of the room of the Secretary of DUSU and after that, they entered my office and broke the Ram temple in my office...This attack on DUSU is not just an attack on DUSU, it is an attack on every student of Delhi University,” Dedha told ANI.

However, NSUI President Varun Choudhary has lashed out against the allegations by ABVP accusing the party of having a “history of violence and misdirection.”

Choudhary said on Sunday, “This is a clear attempt by the ABVP to shift focus from real issues like the NEET, NET, and NTA scams. ABVP has consistently indulged in violence across Indian campuses. At the University of Delhi, they have repeatedly resorted to violence, including thrashing and threatening professors. These actions are not only condemnable but also reveal their true intent to mislead students and cover up their own malpractices,” reported ANI.

The NSUI has filed complaints before DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh against DUSU president Dedha, accusing him of submitting fraudulent marksheet to gain admission in the university.

Dedha termed the claims as ‘baseless’ and filed a complaint against Dahiya, NSUI president, and Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda over alleged attempt to tarnish his reputation on social media, reported PTI.

“The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) condemns the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) attempts to divert attention from the critical issue of fake degrees held by their office bearers at the University of Delhi. ABVP's fabricated violence, attacks on idols, and production of counterfeit degrees are efforts to mislead students and shift focus from their malpractices,” Varun Choudhary said.



(With agency inputs)