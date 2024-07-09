Uttar Pradesh: NSUI hold protest against NEET-UG exam 2024 irregularities in Varanasi

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers held a protest over NEET-UG exam 2024 row in Varanasi on Monday. NSUI hold protest against NEET-UG exam 2024 irregularities in Varanasi(ANI)

Speaking about the NSUI worker's protest, Bhelupur ADCP Neetu Katyayani said that she received a memorandum whereby the student's wing has demanded banning the National Testing Agency (NTA) and providing an equal playing field to all students by re-conducting the exam to address the shortcomings in the recent NEET exam.

"A memorandum has been received from the National Students' Union of India, stating that 60-70 students are peacefully protesting against the NEET exam, raising certain demands. These demands include banning the National Testing Agency (NTA) and providing an equal playing field to all students by re-conducting the exam to address the shortcomings in the recent NEET exam," Bhelupur ADCP said.

On July 8, the Supreme Court said that there is no doubt that the NEET-UG held on May 5 was compromised by a question paper leak and asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to apprise it about the steps taken to identify the candidates who benefited from the paper leak.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also asked NTA to inform about the steps taken by it to identify the centres/cities where leaks of paper took place, modalities followed to identify beneficiaries of the leak and how the leak was disseminated.

Saying that the fact of the paper leak in the NEET-UG exam cannot be denied, the bench observed that it has to be ascertained if the nature of the leak was widespread or isolated to decide on ordering a re-test.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held.

Aspirants had approached the top court and raised the issue of leakage of question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomaly in the question of NEET-UG.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, has been mired in controversy, with allegations of cheating and impersonation. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to protests and legal actions. The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examination, with new dates to be announced soon.

The government has replaced the chief of the NTA and formed a committee to review and improve its functioning.

NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 24 lakh candidates appeared in it. (ANI)