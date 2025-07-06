DY Chandrachud asked to vacate Delhi CJI bungalow: What are the rules?

The Supreme Court administration has written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) demanding the immediate repossession of Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, Hindustan Times reported earlier. Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud continues to occupy the official CJI bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, months after his retirement, prompting a formal request from the Supreme Court to vacate the residence.(HT Photo)

The property, officially designated as the residence for the serving Chief Justice of India (CJI), is currently occupied by former CJI DY Chandrachud, nearly eight months after his retirement in November 2024.

Why was DY Chandrachud asked to vacate

In its July 1 communication to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, cited in the HT report, the Supreme Court said that Chandrachud is to vacate the official CJI bungalow because the special permission granted to him and the maximum six-month period allowed under official rules had already expired.

“I am to request you to take the possession of Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg, from Hon’ble Dr Justice DY Chandrachud without any further delay as not only the permission that was granted for retention... has expired on 31st May, 2025, but also the period of six months provided in Rule 3B of the 2022 Rules has expired on 10th May, 2025,” the top court's letter seen by HT read.

The July 1 letter also pointed out that Chandrachud had orally requested the CJI for permission to stay at the Type VIII Bungalow until May 31, 2025, after his retirement. The request was accepted with the condition that no further extension would be granted, as other newly elevated judges were either staying in guest houses or awaiting official accommodation.

The letter highlighted that the continued occupation of the bungalow went beyond both the approved timeframe and legal provisions.

What's the rule

According to Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022, a retired Chief Justice is entitled to retain Type VII government accommodation (a level below the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow, which is Type VIII) for a maximum period of six months after demitting office.

The rule also states that a retired Chief Justice is entitled to retain a Type VII government residence for only six months post-retirement — a period that ended for Justice Chandrachud on May 10, 2025.

Though the rule allows only a Type VII bungalow, MoHUA made an exception, granting Chandrachud continued use of the Type VIII property from December 11, 2024, to April 30, 2025, at a nominal license fee of ₹5,430 per month.

Why was he overstaying

Justice Chandrachud attributed his extended stay to personal and logistical challenges, asserting that the Supreme Court administration was fully informed.

“I have already been allotted an accommodation by the government on rent, and that house is currently under renovation because it was shut for at least two years,” he said.

“I informed the Supreme Court about this allotment, making it clear I will shift the very next day that the house is ready.”

He further explained that his family situation required careful planning.

“I have two daughters with special needs, which is why it has taken me some time to look for a house appropriate for their needs,” he said.

“My daughters have severe comorbidities and genetic problems – particularly nemaline myopathy, for which they are being treated by specialists at AIIMS.”

Justice Chandrachud also cited an April 28 letter to then-CJI Sanjiv Khanna in which he requested an extension until June 30 while searching for suitable accommodation for his familial needs.

What the former CJI said

Justice Chandrachud said that the matter would be resolved shortly and reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the dignity of the office he once held.

“It is a matter of just a few days, and I will shift… I have occupied the highest judicial office and am completely cognisant of my responsibilities,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud maintained that the delay was not deliberate but necessitated by “compelling personal circumstances,” which were transparently communicated to the court and the relevant authorities.