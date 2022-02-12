Dynasts sleepless after first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections: PM Modi in Kannauj

KANPUR: Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the “parivarvaadis” (dynasts) had lost their sleep and were unable to dream anymore after the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, and the voters have realised that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the antidote to rioters and criminals in the state.

The first phase of polling in the state concluded on February 10.

Addressing a physical rally in Kannauj district, his third such rally in the state, Modi said, “While explaining democracy, it is said -- a government of the people, by the people, for the people. But, these extreme dynasts (“ghor parivarvadis”) have changed this. These people say - government of the family, by the family, for the family.”

Besides Kannauj, the Prime Minister was addressing a rally for the assembly constituencies in Farrukhabad, Etawah and Auraiya, which will go to polls in the third phase on February 20.

“They (Opposition) were hoping and working tirelessly to divide the people on caste and communal lines. The voters foiled their plan,” Modi said, adding that people were now voting for good law and order.

“People of UP have decided to have those who work for them (rather) than (those who work for) the family,” he said.

Backing his claim of improved law and order situation in BJP-ruled states, Modi said the BJP had ended the culture of riots in Gujarat. “Good law and order has been our priority,” he said.

The Prime Minister also attacked the rival parties for allegedly fielding history sheeters in the ongoing assembly polls.

“Earlier, UP districts were identified with mafia dons and gangsters, but now products define these districts under the state’s government one district, one product (ODOP) scheme,” the Prime Minister said, and added that unlike the Opposition, the BJP government was making efforts to put perfumes made in Kannauj on the global platform.

“There is a perfume industry in Kannauj that has become a victim to the politics of extreme parivaarvaad. They (Opposition) have defamed the perfume business here with their corruption.”

“We are working to make this perfume an international brand. We are working to take Kannauj’s perfumes to the world,” Modi said.

The PM also said that the BJP works for the welfare of the poor, and credited the double-engine government (BJP governments in the state and at the Centre) for providing houses to the poor, free LPG connections to poor women, and farmers benefiting from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Reacting to the PM’s accusations, the SP claimed even he will not be able to save his party from defeat.

“The PM has fetched votes for his party in 2014, 2017 and 2019 promising development. But now even the PM won’t be able to save his party in UP — where the discourse is not on development but on Ali vs Bajrangbali, abba jaan, and veiled threats — from becoming the opposition party after March 10. After voting out the BJP from UP, people will vote them out in 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said IP Singh, Samajwadi Party spokesperson.

