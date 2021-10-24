Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India’s support to UN
india news

EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India’s support to UN

Union minister reiterate the importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects rebalancing, fairness and multipolarity and said that it will always be a constructive force in enhancing UN’s effectiveness and reliability.
Union minister of foreign affairs S Jaishankar. (AFP)
Union minister of foreign affairs S Jaishankar. (AFP)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By Agencies, New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday reaffirmed India’s commitment to the United Nations on the 76th anniversary of UN Day.

He reiterate the importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects rebalancing, fairness and multipolarity and said that it will always be a constructive force in enhancing UN’s effectiveness and reliability.

“On #UNDay, as a founding member, reaffirm India’s commitment to @UN. Reiterate importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects rebalancing, fairness and multipolarity. As non-permanent member of UNSC, will take a principled approach towards contemporary challenges,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“India will always be a constructive force in enhancing UN’s effectiveness and reliability,” he added.

October 24 is celebrated as UN Day every year. It offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 76 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out