EAM Jaishankar on two-day US visit from June 30 for Quad foreign ministers' meet

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit the US from Monday to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad grouping that will discuss new proposals to advance the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also inaugurate an exhibition at the UN Headquarters highlighting the toll of terrorist acts around the world and the steps taken by the international community to combat them.(X/S Jaishankar)

Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of secretary of state Marco Rubio, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday.

The Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on July 1 will build on discussions held at an earlier meeting in Washington on January 21, the ministry said. That meeting was the first major foreign policy engagement of the Trump administration.

The foreign ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the US will exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific, and review progress made on various Quad initiatives in the run-up to the Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will be hosted by India, the external affairs ministry said.

The ministers are also “expected to deliberate on new proposals aimed at advancing the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific”, it said.

Jaishankar will also inaugurate an exhibition titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism” at the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 30. This exhibition will highlight the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world and the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism, the ministry said.

The exhibition is part of India’s efforts to garner global support for its campaign against cross-border terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to target terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in April.