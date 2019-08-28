‘Earlier Kuldeep Sengar, now I’: Ex-BJP MP booked in missing UP woman case

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:56 IST

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on Wednesday said that he was being framed in a case of abduction and sexual harassment as part of a conspiracy.

Referring to the FIR lodged against him for the alleged abduction of a law student in SS College in Shahjahanpur, the BJP leader told a news channel: “This is a conspiracy against me and the girl in question is a part of it. There are four other boys who had earlier tried to blackmail me and extort money.”

The former minister further said that attempts were being made to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government.

“Earlier Kuldeep Singh Sengar was implicated in a similar case and now I am being targeted,” he said.

Epelled BJP MLA Sengar has been charged with rape as well as for attempt to murder the rape victim and her lawyer through staging a road accident. Sengar is in Tihar Jail at present.

Swami Chinmayanand has been accused of “harassment and destroying lives of several girls” by a student of Shahjahanpur’s SS College, of which the BJP leader is a director.

The girl student made this statement in a video clip that was posted on social media last week. A day later, the girl went missing and her father lodged a complaint with the police.

After the matter came into media spotlight, an FIR was registered against Chinmayanand on Tuesday night.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 17:56 IST