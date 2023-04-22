Nagaland minister ‘aapka cute sa Temjen’ has sent you a letter on Earth Day, one you can't miss

On the occasion of World Earth Day, several leaders are taking to Twitter to share posts on ecological conservation. Among them was Nagaland's Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along. The minister is popular for sharing sweet, humorous and impactful messages on the micro-blogging site.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along.(Twitter/Temjen Imna Along)

On Saturday, Imna wrote a letter to the countrymen to highlight the importance of Earth Day.

Here is what the letter says, “Don't you like the smell of soil when it rains? Then, take the responsibility of your future on this Earth Day and protect the nature. Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground."

The minister also signs the letter saying “Aapka cute sa Temjen (Yours cute Temjen).”

The post garnered a lot of traffic online. Reacting to it, one user wrote, “Awesome!” while another said, “Wonderful way of communication. Offbeat.”

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, minister Temjen Imna had put a similar sweet post. In a picture posted by him on Twitter several people were seen seated in what seemed like a conference or discussion room. They were also seen dozing off on their seats.

About World Earth Day

This day is celebrated across the globe every year to create awareness on the need for environmental protection. The theme of this year's Earth Day is in continuation to the theme that was followed last year – Invest in our planet. On World Earth Day, people also take a pledge to adopt sustainable modes of living which can help in the preservation of our biodiversity.

