World Earth Day 2023: How being a plant parent can improve your relationship

There comes a point in life when more than casual dating or non-serious dating, it is a prospect of long-term relationship and settling in life that sounds more appealing. When it comes to finding a person who fits the bill, one needs to look factors like compatibility, trust, commitment to working together, open communication and respect and understanding for each other. No wonder people who are willing to take certain responsibilities are seen as better potential partners. (Also read: Are you a plant parent? Here’s how to choose a natural home decor theme) Post-pandemic, a growing number of single people are showing interest in dating someone who share their interest and love of house plants.(Freepik)

Plant parenthood is one such dating trend that has emerged in recent times. A plant parent is referred to as a person who takes care of their plants and love them as much as they would care for a pet or family member and are increasingly being regarded as a keeper. One of the important pillars of a relationship is trust and responsibility is closely linked to it as it shows your partner takes active part in problem solving and not just charm you with words alone.

Post-pandemic, a growing number of single people are showing interest in dating someone who share their interest and love of house plants. On World Earth Day (April 22, 2023), an expert on how plant parenting can improve relationships.

Clearly, plants mean more to people than just decoration. But what makes plant lovers attractive?

Shahzeen Shivdasani, Relationship expert with Bumble shares how plant parenthood can help blossom your relationship.

1. Nurture through nature

Taking care of plants together can foster a deeper connection. Sometimes we get wrapped up in the routine of a relationship that we forget to spend quality time with each other. From watering, pruning, repotting, and everything else in between, caring for plants together is a great way to ensure that you are nurturing the relationship and spending quality time with each other.

2. Figuring it out together

Climbers find their way as they grow and look for solutions if they hit a roadblock. Whether it’s a drooping, yellow plant or change in your communication style, plant parents can get to the heart of the matter and find a solution to get back on track being healthy again.

3. Let nature take its course

Owning and caring for plants can be a very calming experience for some, however, it’s important to remember that you can’t forcibly accelerate the growth of anything or anyone. New leaves sometimes grow slowly, just like relationships, so give your time and care that it needs.

4. The green rule

Just like you would look up what each plant needs to thrive, it is important we do the same with our relationships. Listen, discuss and understand each other’s needs and desires to build a healthy relationship.

“Growing and taking care of plants together, that sense of responsibility, the joy we feel as they grow and thrive, is uniquely healthy for relationships as well as our mental well-being. One of the positive new dating trends is ‘plant parenthood’ that is gaining popularity in India as people are making more values-driven dating decisions amidst conversations around climate and nature now being more prevalent among GenZ and Millennials, "says Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

