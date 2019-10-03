Earthquake hits Manipur; no reports of damage or loss of lives

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:49 IST

An earthquake hit the Northeastern state of Manipur around noon, according to Indian Meteorological Department’s preliminary locations report of the earthquake.

The earthquake struck at 11:54 am and was measured at 4.2 on the Richter magnitude scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Manipur’s Imphal (East) district, the IMD report said.

The earthquake led to tremors across the North Eastern state. Residents of Imphal West,Imphal East,Churachandpur and Thoubal districts of the state reported that they felt the tremor. However, residents of Ukhrul town said they were not aware of it.

But there were no reports of any damage or loss of lives till the publication of this report.

Almost all districts of Manipur are said to be under the Zone V among earthquake-prone areas.The entire North-east part of India is considered to be one of the most earthquake-vulnerable regions in the world.

On January 4, 2016, Manipur witnessed a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale which claimed eight lives and damaging many houses and structures including the iconic ‘ima keithel’ (mothers market) in Imphal.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:49 IST