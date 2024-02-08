 Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits UP's Sonbhadra | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits UP's Sonbhadra

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits UP's Sonbhadra

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Minor earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

A minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, NCS said.(Rep image)
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, NCS said.(Rep image)

The seismic event was recorded at 1.24pm, with the earthquake's epicentre located at coordinates 24.22 latitude and 82.92 longitude, and at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The NCS in a post on X said: “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-02-2024, 13:24:41 IST, Lat: 24.22 & Long: 82.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage to infrastructure.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

