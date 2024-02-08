Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits UP's Sonbhadra

A minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, NCS said.(Rep image)

The seismic event was recorded at 1.24pm, with the earthquake's epicentre located at coordinates 24.22 latitude and 82.92 longitude, and at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The NCS in a post on X said: “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-02-2024, 13:24:41 IST, Lat: 24.22 & Long: 82.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage to infrastructure.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)