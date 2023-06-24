Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Haryana's Rohtak

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Haryana's Rohtak

ANI |
Jun 24, 2023 06:36 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Haryana's Rohtak district in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar.(istock)
As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Rohtak at 3.57 am (local time).

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-06-2023, 03:57:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 76.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 35km NW of Rohtak, Haryana.”

Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on June 6. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km. (ANI)

