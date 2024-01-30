Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Leh, Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Leh, Ladakh, on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 5 km(Rep image)

According to the NCS, tremors were felt at 05:39:56 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was recorded at 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited.