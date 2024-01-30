 Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Leh, Ladakh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Leh, Ladakh

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Leh, Ladakh

ANI |
Jan 30, 2024 07:45 AM IST

According to the NCS, tremors were felt at 05:39:56 Indian Standard Time (IST).

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Leh, Ladakh, on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 5 km(Rep image)
The earthquake was at a depth of 5 km(Rep image)

According to the NCS, tremors were felt at 05:39:56 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was recorded at 5 km.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On