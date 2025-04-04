Menu Explore
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in North India

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2025 08:40 PM IST

The earthquake struck at a depth of 20km at 7.52pm, according to the National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Nepal on Friday evening, with light tremors felt across parts of Northern India, ANI reported.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 20km at 7.52pm.(Representative file photo)
The earthquake struck at a depth of 20km at 7.52pm.(Representative file photo)

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at a depth of 20km at 7.52pm (local time). No immediate reports of any damage have emerged.

In a post on X, NCS said: "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 04/04/2025 19:52:53 IST, Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 82.06 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal."

The earthquake in Nepal was reported days after strong quake measuring 7.7 magnitude struck Myanmar on March 28. Over 3,000 people were killed and 4,500 people were injured and 341 remain missing.

The earthquake, which was felt strongly in neighbouring countries such as China, Thailand, Vietnam and parts of India, left wide cracks on roads, brought down buildings.

Local media reports of casualties have been much higher than the official figures and with telecommunications widely out and many places difficult to reach.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in North India
