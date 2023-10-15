Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2023 04:58 PM IST

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit Haryana's Faridabad at a depth of 10km at 4.08pm.

Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon felt strong tremors, days after similar strong jolts were felt on October 3. The estimated magnitude of Sunday's earthquake that jolted Delhi and neighbouring areas was 3.1, which occurred at 4.08pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit Haryana's Faridabad, at a depth of 10km. The epicentre for the quake was nine kilometre east of Faridabad and 30 kilometre southeast of Delhi. There was no report of any damage or casualty.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Sunday's earthquake was weaker than the recent earthquake of magnitude 6.2 that originated in Nepal at the depth of 5km.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP