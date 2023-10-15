Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
The 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit Haryana's Faridabad at a depth of 10km at 4.08pm.
Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon felt strong tremors, days after similar strong jolts were felt on October 3. The estimated magnitude of Sunday's earthquake that jolted Delhi and neighbouring areas was 3.1, which occurred at 4.08pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit Haryana's Faridabad, at a depth of 10km. The epicentre for the quake was nine kilometre east of Faridabad and 30 kilometre southeast of Delhi. There was no report of any damage or casualty.
Sunday's earthquake was weaker than the recent earthquake of magnitude 6.2 that originated in Nepal at the depth of 5km.
