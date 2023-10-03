News / India News / Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR; strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Nepal

Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR; strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Nepal

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 03, 2023 04:03 PM IST

Delhi Earthquake Today: Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolted the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday.

Strong earthquake tremors jolted parts of Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday.

According to initial assessments by National Center for Seismology the depth of the earthquake is 5 km and magnitude is 6.2.

Delhi-NCR earthquake LIVE coverage

"A 6.2 M earthquake struck west Nepal. Its around 200 km southeast of Joshimath. This is at shallow depth so strong tremors have been felt over north India. There are many faults in the Himalayan region. Its a very active region tectonically. We are checking which faults are involved," said JL Gautam, head of office, National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake which lasted for more than 40 seconds, triggered panic with residents rushing out of their homes.

"I was sitting in my office and suddenly the glass of water and chair started shaking. We realised that it was an earthquake and immediately rushed outside the building," a local resident told PTI in Lucknow.

The Delhi Police posted on social media platform X, “Hey Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112”.

People came out of their office and building after earthquake in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Tuesday afternoon October 03, 2023.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
People came out of their office and building after earthquake in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Tuesday afternoon October 03, 2023.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

