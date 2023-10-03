News / India News / Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Strong tremors rock parts of North India, epicentre in Nepal
Live

Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Strong tremors rock parts of North India, epicentre in Nepal

Oct 03, 2023 04:11 PM IST
Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 and an epicenter in Nepal triggered panic and evacuations in parts of the Delhi-NCR

Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: A powerful earthquake rattled parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, causing panic among residents.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya steps out of Nirman Bhawan as tremors rock Delhi-NCR.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya steps out of Nirman Bhawan as tremors rock Delhi-NCR.(X/@RiCkY_847)

According to the initial assessments conducted by the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2 and a depth of 5 km. The epicenter of the quake was located in Nepal.

The seismic event, which lasted for more than 40 seconds, prompted people to quickly exit their homes in response to the intense shaking.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 03, 2023 04:11 PM IST

    Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Timeline of the tremors

    • First quake: Magnitude 4.6 struck west Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometers at 2:25 pm.

    • Second quake: A more powerful 6.2 magnitude jolt occurred at 2:51 pm.

    • Two additional quakes followed in the same region: Magnitude 3.6 at a depth of 15 kilometers at 3:06 pm and magnitude 3.1 at a depth of 10 kilometers at 3:19 pm.

    • The epicenter of the strongest quake was located 206 kilometers southeast of the pilgrimage town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and 284 kilometers north of Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow.

  • Oct 03, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    Earthquakes jolt Nepal in quick succession

    Four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession with tremors reverberating through parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.

    PTI

  • Oct 03, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: People undertake panic evacuations

    (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)
    (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

    People came out of their office and building after earthquake in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Tuesday afternoon October 3.

  • Oct 03, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Nepal hit by tremors

    • An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude hit western parts of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the country's National Seismological Centre.

    • No loss of life or property has been reported.

    • The earthquake was recorded with epicentre at Talkot area of Bajhang district, 700-km west of Kathmandu, at 2.40 p.m., it said.

    • The earthquake was also felt in surrounding districts of Bhajang and neighbouring India.

  • Oct 03, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Union health minister leaves meeting, rushes out of building

  • Oct 03, 2023 03:27 PM IST

    Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Tremors felt as 6.2 earthquake jolts Nepal

  • Oct 03, 2023 03:22 PM IST

    Earthquake LIVE Updates: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

    At around 2:52pm, powerful tremors were felt across North India for around 40 seconds.

earthquake

Sign out