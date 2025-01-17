Ease of travel now a major priority for India: PM Modi at Global Expo 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted his government’s ₹11 lakh crore allocation for infrastructure development in the last budget and flagship initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, and National Logistics Policy as he inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in the national Capital. He also emphasised the push for greener and clear mobility to strike a balance in economy and ecology. (PTI photo)

The expo held in two other locations in Delhi-NCR regions of Dwarka Yashobhoomi and India Expo Mart, Greater Noida over the next five days is slated for multiple new launches both in terms of products and services and is expected to see a footfall of half a million people.

“Ease of travel is now a major priority for India,” PM Modi said while lauding the integration of technology in the automobile and logistics sector citing successes of the FASTag system of electronic toll collection and the national mobility card.

The PM noted that India is currently the third-largest passenger vehicle market and said that the country’s auto market will witness unprecedented transformation and expansion due to country’s large youth population, the expanding middle class, rapid urbanisation, modern infrastructure development, and affordable vehicles through the Make in India initiative. He also mentioned that in the past decade, 25 crore Indians have risen out of poverty, forming a neo-middle class who will purchase their first vehicles.

Modi said the Make in India initiative and the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme had resulted in sales of over ₹2.25 lakh crore and created 150,000 direct jobs in the auto sector. He also said that the auto sector has been a significant driver in foreign direct investments with r $36 billion injected in the last four years.

He also emphasised the push for greener and clear mobility to strike a balance in economy and ecology.

In his speech, he cited the importance of seven Cs-- common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean, and cutting-edge. He said that the government through initiatives such as National Electric Mobility Mission and the Green Hydrogen Mission is pushing for EVs, hydrogen fuel, and biofuels. He also noted that while only around 2,600 electric vehicles were sold annually ten years ago, over 1.68 million electric vehicles were sold in 2024.

PM Modi also mentioned how the FAME (Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India)-II scheme, launched in 2019, had provided incentives worth over ₹8,000 crore for purchase of EVs and charging infrastructure, supporting over 1.6 million EVs, including more than 5,000 electric buses.

He noted that over 1,200 electric buses provided by the Union government were operating in Delhi, which is bound to polls in February.

He also mentioned the recent introduction of the PM E-Drive scheme, which will aid the purchase of 2.8 million EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, e-ambulances, and e-trucks and installation of 70,000-plus fast chargers. He said under the PM e-Bus sewa scheme, another 38,000 buses will be rolled out in small cities.

In his speech, PM Modi also paid rich tributes to recently departed stalwarts Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki during his speech at the Bharat Mandapam. He said that both these leaders have left a legacy behind in the automobile sector which will inspire professionals for years to come.

“I want to remember Ratan Tata Ji and Osamu Suzuki on this occasion. Both of them have a huge contribution to the growth of India’s auto sector and in fulfilling the middle-class dream.”

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, minister for heavy industries and steel, HD Kumaraswamy, Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri were among those present with the PM during the inaugural event.