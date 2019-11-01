EC announces 5-phase Jharkhand election starting Nov 30, result on Dec 23

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:49 IST

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in 5 phases starting November 30 and results will be declared on December 23. The announcement was made by the Election Commission on Friday sounding of the bugle for the electoral battle in the state. The ruling BJP is banking on government’s achievements under Chief Minister Raghubar Das to win another term in the 81-member assembly. The term of the outgoing assembly expires on 1 January 2020. The five-phase poll has been necessitated on account of Maoist violence in the state.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 18:49 IST