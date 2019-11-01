e-paper
EC announces 5-phase Jharkhand election starting Nov 30, result on Dec 23

The five-phase poll has been necessitated on account of Maoist violence in the state.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:49 IST
Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in 5 phases starting November 30 and results will be declared on December 23. The announcement was made by the Election Commission on Friday sounding of the bugle for the electoral battle in the state. The ruling BJP is banking on government’s achievements under Chief Minister Raghubar Das to win another term in the 81-member assembly. The term of the outgoing assembly expires on 1 January 2020. The five-phase poll has been necessitated on account of Maoist violence in the state.

 

