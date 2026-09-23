Differing views are normal but decisions unanimous: Election Commission amid row

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday refuted a news report that decisions taken on the contentious Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners, saying “internal checks-and-balances are standard” practice in a multi-member constitutional body.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a meeting. (@ECISVEEP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The remarks came amid a massive political row, as the Opposition accused the ECI of attempting to hijack the electoral process and putting democracy under threat.

“All actions of ECI have been in accordance with laws and instructions of the Commission,” the poll body said in a statement.

The poll body said its three members may have individual views, observations or suggestions during deliberations, but all final decisions of the poll body are taken unanimously.

It added that operational queries or inputs raised by Commissioners at the draft stage should not be construed as final decisions.

“Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorised to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system,” it said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indian Express reported on Wednesday that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders of the Election Commission, including on additions, deletion and restoration of voters and changes to the voter registration process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Express reported on Wednesday that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders of the Election Commission, including on additions, deletion and restoration of voters and changes to the voter registration process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The report said the two commissioners had raised questions over decisions allegedly taken without their knowledge and, in one instance, described a change concerning Form 6 for new voters as "unauthorised and illegal". They also separately approached the cabinet secretary over changes in the oversight of the IT systems underpinning electoral rolls.

Deep Dive What are the main responsibilities of the Election Commission of India (ECI)? The Election Commission of India is responsible for administering elections, managing the electoral process, ensuring free and fair elections, and maintaining the electoral rolls. Why do election commissioners express differing opinions during meetings? Election commissioners may express differing opinions as part of the deliberative process, which is standard in multi-member bodies, but final decisions are taken unanimously. How does the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) impact the electoral rolls? The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aims to clean up electoral rolls by removing duplicate, deceased, or ineligible names, ensuring that the voter database is accurate and up-to-date.

Opposition slams poll body

The report sparked a controversy with the Congress saying Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has no right to stay in office and must resign. Party MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Election Commission which organised "vote chori" have committed an act of treason.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged the Election Commission is a "one-man autocracy" under CEC Kumar.

"Two Election Commissioners have formally objected 14 times in 10 months. They branded the addition of new voters and mass deletion 'unauthorised and illegal'. They recorded objections to secret deletions, restorations, and form 6 changes that harass young first-time voters - all while being kept in the dark," he said.

This is the open subversion of the EC and our democracy too, he added.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said on X, "Five months ago, 60 Rajya Sabha MPs (50 needed) wrote to Chairman RS moving Motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar. After big news break today that two Election Commissioners objected to many of CEC's actions, it's time to bring out the RS Motion today. Impeach CEC to save democracy".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also attacked the poll body, saying: "I thank Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi for exposing Gyanesh Kumar."