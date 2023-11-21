EC notice to Delhi BJP chief after AAP alleges ‘mala fide intention’ to ruin image of Kejriwal

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party unit president Virendra Sachdeva over social media posts against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.



In a statement, the poll panel said it received complaints from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on November 16 over two social media posts on the Delhi BJP's X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles. The AAP had alleged that the mentioned posts contained morphed images and videos with ‘malafide intention to ruin the clean and undisputed image’ of Kejriwal, who is also the star campaigner of his party.



In its complaint, AAP accused the BJP of using ‘illegal’ means to ‘exploit’ its image and create a false propaganda in the public.



“The Commission is prima facie of the view that the tweet and the post mentioned in aforesaid complaint violate the provisions of the model code of conduct read with relevant election and penal laws”, the EC said.



The poll panel has asked the Delhi BJP president to explain the statements made in the social media posts by November 23 at 8 pm. “In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,” the poll panel statement read.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI file)