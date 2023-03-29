Wayanad bypoll soon as Rahul loses Lok Sabha seat? EC reveals its stand

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is in no hurry to announce bypoll to Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the lower house, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday, adding that the Congress leader has 30 days to exercise judicial remedy in 2019 demafation case. (Also Read | Poll panel flags urban apathy ahead of Karnataka elections: ‘cause of concern’) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with a young child during his visit to the Chundale village, in Wayanad on Tuesday.(Congress Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha member after he convicted in a criminal defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ remark and was sentenced to two years in jail. The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him appeal against the ruling.

Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha had the rumour mills claiming that the Election Commission may soon announce bypoll to Wayanad constituency from where Gandhi was a member of Lok Sabha. Kumar, however, indicated that the Election Commission would wait as Gandhi has been given a 30-day window to challenge the conviction in appellate court.

“The EC is not into politics,” Kumar said while announcing elections to the Karnataka assembly. “Under section 151 of the Representation of People’s Act, the Commission has six months to hold polls to the constituency of Wayanad. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been given thirty days by the trial court to exercise judicial remedy. So we will wait. There is no hurry.”

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said he will abide by the Lok Sabha secretariat’s notice to vacate his official bungalow, even as his party leaders accused the government of “threatening and humiliating” him. The secretariat on Monday asked the former Wayanad MP to vacate his official bungalow – 12 Tughlak Lane – by April 22.

Responding to the notice on Tuesday, Gandhi said: “As an elected Member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent there. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter.”

