EC tells Congress: 'No arbitrary deletion or addition of voters in Maharashtra polls'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said there were no “arbitrary additions or deletions of voters” in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, PTI reported.



The EC statement is in response to Congress, which alleged “arbitrary deletion of voters” and addition of over 10,000 voters in each constituency from the final voter lists.



“Inexplicable increase in voting percentages from 5 pm to the final voter percentage declared by the EC at 11:30 pm on the day of polling,” the grand old party further claimed. The Election Commission of India.(HT_PRINT)

On voter turnout data, the poll panel said it would not be correct to compare the 5 pm data with final figures.



The EC explained how the increase in voter turnout from 5 pm to 11:45 PM was “normal”, being part of the process of aggregation of voter turnout and how there can be bona fide but inconsequential differences in votes polled and votes counted.

‘Impossible to change actual voter turnout data’: EC

The election body said it is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorised agents of candidates at the time of close of voting at the polling station itself.

It said the rule-based process was followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation and there were no irregular pattern in voter deletions in the state.

The EC told the Congress that due process was followed, including the participation of Congress representatives in the preparation of electoral rolls.



ECI informed the Congress that all data, as demanded by the party, pertaining to electors for each Constituency in Maharashtra and Form 20 is available on CEO Maharashtra's website and can be downloaded.

In its reply EC assures collaboration on its meticulous, participative, and transparent processes. The Commission underscored the importance of collaboration with all political parties and welcomed constructive suggestions.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)