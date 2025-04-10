ECI organises training for booth-level officers from WB

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday organised a two-day national training programme in the national Capital for booth-level officers (BLOs) from West Bengal. ECI also conducted an orientation programme for district level social media officers, media nodal officers and PROs. (Election Commission of India (ECI))

ECI also conducted an orientation programme in New Delhi for district level social media officers, media nodal officers as well as public relations officers to enhance coordination and preparedness of election officials in an evolving media landscape.

“A two-day national training programme comprising two district election officers, 12 electoral registration officers and 217 BLOs from West Bengal commenced Wednesday.... Media officers from 28 States and eight UTs participated in the orientation programme which aims to develop an effective communication strategy to ensure proactive information dissemination, counter misinformation, and promote voter awareness through various media platforms, in accordance with the legal framework,” ECI said in a release.

ECI said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the last has acknowledged the “pivotal role of media as a key stakeholder in the electoral process” and has emphasised the importance of factual, timely and transparent communication in upholding the trust of voters in the electoral processes in a digitally mediated information world.

ECI had said that the CEC had underlined that media officers must be proactive in communicating accurate information and rise to the challenge of ensuring that voters are correctly informed and empowered to discern facts from narratives without factual basis.