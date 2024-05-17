ECI pulls up BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay over 'sexist' comment on Mamata Banerjee: ‘Injudicious’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, regarding his alleged remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined BJP after his resignation as Calcutta high court judge. (HT FILE/Samir Jana)

A complaint filed by the Trinamool Congress said Gangopadhyay, who is contesting from West Bengal's Tamluk constituency, reportedly made sexist comments about Mamata Banerjee during an election meeting in Haldia.

The poll panel found Gangopadhyay's remarks in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and an ECI advisory. The commission described the comments as "improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term and in bad taste" and asked Gangopadhyay to respond by May 20.

TMC asks ECI to act against Gangopadhyay

TMC complained to the ECI alleging that Gangopadhyay made objectionable remark on Mamata Banerjee's appearance and questioning her gender. "Mr Gangopadhyay has made certain highly offensive utterances, being: ‘... (English Transcription), ‘Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you’re getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes,” the TMC had said in a complaint to ECI. Keya Seth is a well-known Bengal-based beautician.

BJP says video fake

Gangopadhyay has not commented on the controversy, while BJP insisted that the video is fake.

“The video is fake. This is a ploy by TMC. It releases fake videos to malign BJP although such tactics won’t have any effect on the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

Respond by May 20: ECI

“You are hereby called upon to show cause by 17.00 hrs of 20.05.2024 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you,” stated the ECI notice.