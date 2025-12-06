ECI extends SIR exercise in Kerala in view of civic elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday extended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala by one week, following a state request submitted after the Supreme Court allowed Kerala to seek more time for completing the enumeration phase. Under the revised dates, enumeration and polling-station rationalisation will be completed by December 18. (REUTERS)

Earlier this week, the top court, hearing a petition by Kerala MLA PK Kunhalikutty on the overlap between the revision exercise and local body elections, had permitted the state to approach the Commission with a proposal explaining the need for a short extension. The local body elections in the state is scheduled to take place in two phases –– December 9 and 11.

Kerala sent its request on December 3, after which the Commission met the chief secretary and the chief electoral officer to review progress, including digitisation of more than 95% of enumeration forms and the status of BLO–BLA verification across districts.

The state chief electoral officer (CEO) informed the Commission that full digitisation is expected by December 11 and that electors will have a window to file claims and objections after publication of the draft roll. The chief secretary said political party workers were currently engaged in local self-government polls and sought an additional week for enumeration. ECI accepted the request and revised the schedule accordingly, the poll body said in its order.

Under the revised dates, enumeration and polling-station rationalisation will be completed by December 18. The draft electoral roll will be published on December 23 as against the earlier date of December 16. Claims and objections can be filed from December 23 to January 22. The final electoral roll will be published on February 21.