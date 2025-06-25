Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
ECI's new fast delivery system to give voter ID in 15 days | Here's how

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2025 01:49 PM IST

Election Commission of India introduced a fast track delivery system for EPIC, in which voters can track their generation process in real time online.

Election Commission of India has announced a new fast track delivery of the Electors’ Photo Identity Cards (EPIC’s). Based on this, voter ID cards will be delivered within 15 days of an update in the electoral rolls. 

To make the EPIC generation efficient ECI has also introduced a dedicated IT module on its recently launched ECINet platform. (PTI)
To make the EPIC generation efficient ECI has also introduced a dedicated IT module on its recently launched ECINet platform. (PTI)

According to the press note by the Election Commission, this move has been taken for the convenience of the voters as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Gyanesh Kumar.

This new system will allow the voters to track their EPIC generation process in real-time from the beginning in Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) till the delivery of voter id to the elector through the Department of Posts (DoP). Moreover, voters will also receive regular notifications through SMS at each stage of the process.

How to apply for voter id online

To apply for the voter id online, voters need to create an account on the National Voters Service Portal and fill the Form 6.

  1. Visit the official portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in/
  2. Click on the Sign up button and enter mobile number along with email id
  3. Create an account with a name and password and enter the OTP to proceed
  4. After successfully creating an account, log in with the same details
  5. To register a new voter click in the “Fill Form 6” tab and fill the personal details. Note that this form is only for the new voters and not for updating the voter id.
  6. Upload the required documents, preview the details and submit

With this a new voter will be registered and the voter can now track their application. 

How to track voter ID application

  1. To track the application online, log in with the details and password
  2. Go to the “Track application” tab
  3. Enter the reference number that you received after submitting the Form 6
  4. Select your state and view the application status

To increase efficiency, the Election Commission has also introduced a dedicated IT module on its recently launched ECINet platform. 

This new IT platform will replace the existing process and help streamline the process. The Department of Posts application will also be integrated in the same system to simplify tracking and delivery. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
