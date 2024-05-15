 ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam over ₹35 crore cash recovery | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam over 35 crore cash recovery

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 06:45 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case, PTI reported

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case, this days after 35 crore was recovered from the house of his personal secretary's domestic help.

Alam was arrested after being questioned by the central agency in connection with the cash seizure. "I was called today as well and so I have come," the state rural development minister had told reporters before entering the ED office. He was interrogated by the ED for about 10 hours on Tuesday.

Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam. (File)
Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam. (File)

The Congress leader was summoned by the ED to appear at its zonal office in Ranchi to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state's rural development department.

Sanjeev Lal and his house help Jahangir Alam were arrested by the ED on Tuesday, a day after 35.23 crore were seized from them.

Both Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alam, and his domestic help, Jahangir Alam, were arrested by the ED after the raids and subsequent recovery of 35.23 crore in cash from their premises in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

At least seven teams of the agency had started the raids at 6 am on Monday morning. According to the ED officials, the recoveries were largely made from the house of Jahangir Alam near Ranchi hill.

The searches continued into the evening, and multiple cash counting machines had to be pressed into service.

“Elections are going on. ED is investigating the matter. Being the minister of the department, they can interrogate me. I do not want to say anything about this. People are understanding everything,” Alamgir Alam had told news agency ANI.

The ED said that the names of "senior bureaucrats and politicians" have emerged in the case and this was being investigated, PTI reported.

It had conducted searches at the rural development ministry in Ranchi too with Lal accompanying ED officials.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Follow Us On