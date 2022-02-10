ED attaches funds worth 1.77 crore of journalist Rana Ayyub

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached funds worth ₹1.77 crore from bank accounts of journalist Rana Ayyub alleging that donations raised by her for relief work through an online crowdfunding platform were laundered and used for personal expenses, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A probe against Ayyub was launched in September last year based on a First Information Report (FIR) by the Ghaziabad police, in which the complainant – Vikas Sankrityayan -- had accused her of illegally acquiring public money.

Officials said that Ayyub prepared fake bills in the name of entities to claim expenses on relief work and also created a fixed deposit of ₹50 lakh from the funds raised on the online platform.

It was claimed in the UP police FIR that Rana Ayyub had raised funds for three campaigns – first for slum dwellers and farmers, the second as relief work for Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra and the third as help for people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in India between April 2020 and June 2021 -- without an approval certificate or registration from the government, which is required as per the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

At the time of registration of case, Ayyub had claimed the allegations of misappropriation of funds against her were malicious and baseless.

She didn’t respond to HT’s query on Thursday.

According to an agency official familiar with the matter, The ED probe has revealed Ayyub raised a total ₹2.69 crore on the crowdfunding platform for these three campaigns and these funds were largely withdrawn to bank accounts of her sister Iffat Shaikh and father Mohammad Ayyub Waquif.

According to the officer, of the ₹2.69 crore, ₹72 lakh was withdrawn by Ayyub to her own bank account; ₹37.15 lakh were sent to her sister’s account and ₹1.60 crore were sent to her father’s account.

“All these funds from her sister’s and father’s account were subsequently transferred in her own account,” said this officer.

During the investigation, said a second officer, Ayyub submitted information/documents related to expenses to the tune of ₹17.66 lakh.

“Fake bills were found to have been prepared by Rana Ayyub in the name of some entities to claim expenses on relief work. Expenses made for personal travel by air were claimed as expense for relief work,” said the second officer.

The first officer said – “Our investigations make it abundantly clear that the funds were raised in the name of charity in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner and the funds were not utilised completely for the purpose of which the funds were raised.”

“Instead of utilising the funds for the relief work, Ayyub parked some of the funds by opening a separate current bank account. She also created a Fixed Deposit of ₹50 Lakh from the funds raised on Ketto and subsequently did not utilize these for relief works,” he said.

The probe has revealed that she deposited a total of ₹74.50 lakh in in PM Cares fund and CM Relief Fund.

“Accordingly, at the stage of investigation, the proceeds of crime are quantified as ₹1,77,27,704 and the interest generated upon the said FD of ₹50 Lakh,” said the second ED officer.