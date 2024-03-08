 ED attaches Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar's properties worth ₹50 cr | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ED attaches Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar's properties worth 50 cr

ED attaches Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar's properties worth 50 cr

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 06:49 PM IST

ED attaches Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar's properties worth ₹50 cr

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached assets worth over 50 crore of a sugar mill owned by Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar. Rohit Pawar is a 38-year-old MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed who emerged as a strong leader of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party after Ajit Pawar's exit. Rohit Pawar was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with a ration scam.

ED attaches Sharad Pawar's nephew Rohit Pawar's properties worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore(Deepak Salvi)
ED attaches Sharad Pawar's nephew Rohit Pawar's properties worth 50 crore(Deepak Salvi)

A total of 161.30 acres of land, plant, machinery and building of the Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK) located in Kannad village of Aurangabad district has been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After Rohit Pawar appeared before the ED, he said there was clearly a political motive behind the timing of the inquiry by the ED. "Election is nearby, so people feel that these proceedings against opposition leaders are because of that...probe is happening against only opposition leaders," Rohit Pawat said.

On January 24, ED interrogated Rohit Pawar for about 10 hours in the money laundering case and called him for interrogation again on February 1.

MSC Bank scam amounting to 25,000 crore triggered the filing of a PIL in the Bombay High Court by four persons. The PIL shed light on the alleged modus operandi of the fraud. In the petition, it was alleged that some sugar mills defaulted on the loans, which were given without due diligence. Those sugar mills were attached by the MSC banks and auctioned to various office bearers of the bank and politicians.

Acting on the PIL, the Bombay High Court ordered the registration of a case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is under the Maharashtra government, investigated the case. When EOW filed a closure report in 2020 in the Bombay Session Court, ED filed an intervention petition against the closure report and started an investigation.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On