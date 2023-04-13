ED files case against BBC India under FEMA for ‘FDI violations’

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday registered a case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violation, officials said. This is not the first time that the UK-headquartered broadcaster came under an Indian agency investigation. In February this year, the BBC offices in India were searched as part of an investigation by the income tax authorities. BBC was embroiled in a controversy over its documentary on Gujarat riot India: The Modi Question, which was critical of then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi's role. ED files case against BBC India under FEMA for funding irregularities(PTI)

The ED has called for the documents and recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Reports said BBC will be probed for FDI violations.

After the searches, the income tax authorities said they uncovered irregularities in BBC's accounting books. The findings "indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group", the statement added.

