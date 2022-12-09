Home / India News / ED files charge sheet in money laundering case linked to coal levy case

ED files charge sheet in money laundering case linked to coal levy case

Updated on Dec 09, 2022 11:41 PM IST

The 8000-page chargesheet was filed in the court of additional district and sessions judge Ajay Singh Rajput under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED charge sheet alleged that an illegal levy of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 was imposed on every tonne of coal transported in the state by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen. (File Image)
By Ritesh Mishra

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a charge sheet against four people including an IAS officer in a Raipur court in money laundering case linked to the alleged extortion of an illegal levy from coal and mining transporters in Chhattisgarh.

ED’s counsel Saurabh Pandey said the charge sheet named Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sameer Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and businessman Sunil Agrawal as accused.

The charge sheet alleged that an illegal levy of 25 was imposed on every tonne of coal transported in the state by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen.

ED first arrested IAS officer Vishnoi, businessman Agrawal who owns Indermani group and Laxmikant Tiwari, uncle of “absconding” businessman and kingpin Suryakant Tiwari, after multi-city raids in the state on October 11. The three were arrested under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Later, Suryakant Tiwari was also arrested by ED.

The “genesis of the scam of generation of illegal money through transportation of coal was started once the geology and mining department issued a notification on July 15, 2020, signed by Vishnoi in the capacity of director of geology and mining department,” ED said in documents submitted to the court earlier.

“No further permission or approval was taken before or after issuance of the notification. His further custodial interrogation is necessary to find out under whose influence he had issued the notification which became the genesis of this mega scam,” ED claimed.

The probe agency has claimed that the “main kingpin of this scam is Suryakant Tiwari and his associates entered into a criminal conspiracy to run a parallel system of extorting illegal levy on coal and were doing illegal and unaccounted cash movement”.

Last Friday, ED arrested deputy secretary at the chief minister’s office, Saumya Chaurasia and alleged that Chaurasia ‘s WhatsApp chats retrieved by Income Tax Department revealed that she was sharing all confidential information with Suryakant Tiwari.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

