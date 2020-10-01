e-paper
Home / India News / ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case

ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case

The chargesheet was in connection with agency’s money laundering probe against LeT’s financial arm Falah-i-Insaniyat (FiF) Foundation.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case(REUTERS)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, his deputy Shahid Mehmood, a Dubai-based funds manager Mohammad Kamran and a Delhi-based hawala operator Mohammad Salim in connection with its money laundering probe against outfit’s financial arm Falah-i-Insaniyat (FiF) Foundation.

The agency had initiated a money laundering probe against Mohammad Salman and Mohammad Salim, arrested in 2018, on the basis of a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A statement by ED on Thursday said that Salman was involved in receiving funds from FIF operators through illegally operated hawala channels.

FiF is a Pakistan based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), the parent organisation of LeT, founded by Hafiz Saeed. FiF was designated as a terrorist organization by the United Nations in March 2012. The UN and the Indian agencies have repeatedly claimed that FIF is nothing but a front end organization of JuD & LeT that was formed to evade security and sanctions. India declared FIF as a terrorist organisation under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in August 2016.

The ED said that LeT uses FiF to raise funds and build a network for further terror activities.

The agency’s probe revealed that funds were re-routed from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels.

“Salman was the recipient of funds sent by Kamran and his associates Abdul Aziz Behlim and Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria, in Dubai. Salman used the funds received from abroad for construction of a Masjid at Uttawar, Palwal, Haryana and for the marriages of poor girls in and around the area of village Uttawar,” the ED said.

The ED probe revealed Salman received Rs 4.69 crore through FiF and its members.

The agency said it has attached three properties of Salman in New Delhi worth Rs 73.12 lakh.

He was chargesheeted by the ED earlier this year. Both Salman and Salim are in jail.

