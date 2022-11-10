ED dancing to tune of Modi, Shah: Cong's Jairam Ramesh on Sanjay Raut case

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed that the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has made scathing observations on the ‘behaviour’ of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Sanjay Raut case.

The remarks passed by the court give ample evidence to show the ED is not an independent and professional organisation but one that dances to the tune of prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, Ramesh said.

They are being used to intimidate and target political opponents of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he alleged.

"The PMLA court has passed a scathing observation on ED behaviour. It is not an independent organisation and is being used to intimidate, spread fear and target political opponents of the BJP," Ramesh said.

Sanjay Raut and his associate Pravin Raut were released from Arthur Road jail on Wednesday evening after the special PMLA court granted them bail.

“Now, there is ample evidence to show that ED is not a professional agency and dances to the tune of the prime minister and home minister,” he said adding that even Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar were targeted by the ED.

Ramesh also said that Raut has paid the price for being unrelenting and a bitter critic of the prime minister.

"I have no doubt he (Sanjay Raut) will continue to expose the tactics of the Centre for spreading fear and intimidation among the political opponents."

