Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail after over 3 months

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut walked out of the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Wednesday, three after he was arrested in a money laundering case.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the jail as Raut was released who was granted bail by a special court in a money laundering case earlier in the day.

"I am happy. We had faith in the judiciary. It has increased further," Raut told the media after walking out of the jail.

As the word spread that Raut got bail, Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the special court and burst firecrackers. They smeared each other with 'gulal' or coloured powder. Many Sainiks assembled outside the residences of Raut in suburban Bhandup and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut released from Arthur Road jail after Mumbai's PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case earlier today. pic.twitter.com/9LnLnmV3aI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

Raut had been in custody since July 31 when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the Patra 'chawl' (tenement) redevelopment project.

A special court granted bail to Raut in the afternoon. In a relief for Raut, the Bombay High Court refused to grant an urgent stay on the bail as sought by the ED. The court posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Raut's lawyer said they will try to complete the formalities by the evening to facilitate his release from prison. The lower court also granted bail to the parliamentarian's associate and co-accused Pravin Raut.

