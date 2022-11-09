Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sena's Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl money laundering case

Sena's Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl money laundering case

mumbai news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 01:33 PM IST

A PMLA court in Mumbai allowed the bail application of ShivSena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl land money laundering case.

File photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut PTI
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut PTI
ByHT News Desk

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed the bail application of ShivSena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. His alleged Pravin Raut was also granted bail in the case.

The court imposed a bail bond of 2 lakh on e for each. The Enforcement Directorate (ED, which arrested the Saamana editor Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for alleged money laundering in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon, has sought a stay on the execution of the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sanjay raut
sanjay raut

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out