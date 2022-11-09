Sena's Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl money laundering case

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed the bail application of ShivSena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. His alleged Pravin Raut was also granted bail in the case.

The court imposed a bail bond of ₹2 lakh on e for each. The Enforcement Directorate (ED, which arrested the Saamana editor Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for alleged money laundering in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon, has sought a stay on the execution of the order.

