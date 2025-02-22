Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED levies 3.44-cr penalty on BBC India for Fema violation

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 06:54 AM IST

ED launched a FEMA probe against BBC India in April 2023, based on the findings of the Income Tax department that carried out a three-day survey at the company’s offices in Delhi and other cities

The Enforcement Directorate has fined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) India and its directors for violating India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations as it did not reduce foreign funding to 26% despite a cap on digital media organisations, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The probe agency also fined three of its directors with more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.14 crore each for overseeing the company’s operations during the period of contravention, the officials said. (PTI)
The probe agency also fined three of its directors with more than 1.14 crore each for overseeing the company’s operations during the period of contravention, the officials said. (PTI)

The probe agency also fined three of its directors with more than 1.14 crore each for overseeing the company’s operations during the period of contravention, the officials said.

“We have issued an adjudication order on Friday, levying a penalty of 3,44,48,850 on BBC WS India, along with a fine of 5000 for every day after October 15, 2021, till the date of compliance, for violation of provisions of FEMA (foreign exchange management act), 1999,” said an official, who asked not to be named.

“Additionally, directors — Giles Antony Hunt, Indu Shekhar Sinha, and Paul Michael Gibbons — have each been fined 1,14,82,950 for their roles in overseeing company operations during the period of contravention,” the official cited above said.

ED launched a FEMA probe against BBC India in April 2023, based on the findings of the Income Tax department that carried out a three-day survey at the company’s offices in Delhi and other cities in February same year.

A second officer said that the adjudication proceedings were initiated “after a show cause notice was issued on August 4, 2023, to BBC WS India, its three directors, and the finance head”.

“On September 18, 2019, DPIIT (department for promotion of industry and internal trade) issued a press note 4, stipulating a 26% FDI cap for digital media under the government approval route. However, BBC WS India, which is a 100% FDI company, engaged in uploading/streaming news and current affairs through digital media did not reduce their FDI to 26% and kept it at 100% in gross violation of regulations issued by government of India,” the second officer said.

Responding to the proceedings, a BBC spokesperson said, “The BBC is committed to operating within the rules of all countries we are based in, including India. At this stage, neither BBC World Service India nor its directors have received any Adjudication Order from the Enforcement Directorate.”

The spokesperson added, “We will carefully review any order when it is received and consider next steps as appropriate.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On