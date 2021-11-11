ED provisionally attaches assets of former telecom department official

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth ₹6.32cr of Somyendra Nath Banerjee and his associates in connection with a probe into alleged disproportionate assets
Published on Nov 11, 2021 09:00 AM IST
By Malavika Murali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth 6.32 crore of Somyendra Nath Banerjee, a former deputy director-general (new technology), department of telecommunications, and his associates in connection with an agency probe into his alleged disproportionate assets.

“The attached assets are in the form of one office premises, two vacant plots of land, one three-storeyed commercial building along with plant and machinery of a running company, balance lying in 47 accounts, two vehicles, shares held in Demat accounts, and two Demand Drafts,” ED said in a statement.

The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging Banerjee amassed properties beyond his known sources of income and possessed disproportionate assets of 7.58 crore.

It has been found that from April 2005 to June 2013, Banerjee allegedly acquired cash through corrupt practices and by abusing his official capacity.

Officials said the cash was allegedly diverted to the companies floated by Banerjee and to purchase shares and properties in his name or the names of his family members and their companies.

“The part amount of the said ill-gotten money has also been used for investment in another company effectively controlled by him or his family members. Accordingly, proceeds of crime have been quantified at 7.58 crore,” the ED said.

