Court rejects ED’s plea of ‘urgently’ questioning Vaze in crime branch’s custody

A local court in the city on Tuesday rejected the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking permission to ‘urgently’ quiz suspended assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, who is presently in the crime branch’s custody, in an extortion case, till November 13.

The anti-money laundering agency wanted to question Vaze about some facts that emerged during the interrogation of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was recently arrested by the agency and is in ED’s custody till November 12. ED also wants to record Vaze’s statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The crime branch, however, on Tuesday opposed the plea saying that they are already conducting an investigation and the ED cannot quiz any accused that are in the Mumbai crime branch’s custody.

Special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap said, “No agency can interfere in the investigation of other agencies. They are trying to sabotage our investigation. We can not allow them for two hours or for two days. Our probe is already on. Two investigations can not go hand in hand.”

After hearing the arguments of the ED and the crime branch, the court rejected the ED’s plea.

ED’s case against Deshmukh is based on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) first information report (FIR) filed on the allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. Singh alleged that Deshmukh had asked Vaze and other police officers to collect ₹100 crore every month from the restaurants and bars of Mumbai.

Vaze is in the crime branch’s custody in the Goregaon police’s August FIR registered under charges of extortion against Singh, Vaze, and others. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by Agarwal, alleging that the accused extorted ₹11.92 lakh from him.

Vaze was previously arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases.